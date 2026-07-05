TAMPA, Fla. — America's 250th birthday brought thousands of patriots, families and even four-legged friends to the shores of the Hillsborough River Saturday night, as Tampa marked the historic milestone with its biggest Fourth of July celebration yet.

From the moment gates opened at Julian B. Lane Park, crowds poured in on both sides of the river, ready to commemorate what Air Force veteran Tyler Creeden called "a quarter of a millennia."

WATCH: Tampa celebrates America's 250th birthday with historic drone show and fireworks

Tampa celebrates America's 250th birthday with historic drone show and fireworks

"America 250 — that's a huge deal," said one attendee as families spread blankets across the lawn and set up for an evening of patriotic celebration.

A First for Tampa

This year's festivities featured something Tampa has never done before: a synchronized drone show.

"We always go big on 4th of July, but this will be bigger than our average," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. "This will be the first time that we've had a drone show in celebration."

All 250 drones — one for each year of American independence — sat positioned by the river as families found their seats on the lawn. As temperatures climbed, fans quickly came out, though attendees near the water enjoyed slightly cooler conditions.

Patriotism on Full Display

The historic occasion brought out Tampa Bay residents from all walks of life. Derrick Whitfield introduced his pup, Dolly Whitfield, to the festivities, while Amaya and Shermon Thigpen gave the celebration a perfect score.

"This is a 10 out of 10," they said before adding, "Happy Birthday America."

For veterans like Tyler Creeden, the 250th anniversary represented an important milestone in American history.

"It's really exciting to see us step up in timeline compared to other countries," Creeden said. "We're proud to be Americans, and it's nice to be here."

A Night to Remember

From the kiddos to their parents and everyone in between, America's 250th birthday celebration had no shortage of patriotism along Tampa's waterfront. As the evening progressed, the crowd awaited the main event: the inaugural drone show followed by traditional fireworks lighting up the Hillsborough River.

The celebration marked not just a birthday, but a moment of unity and pride for the Tampa Bay community as the nation reached this historic quarter-millennium mark.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.