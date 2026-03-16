Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa updates police immigration policy after Florida's attorney general's concerns

ag and castor.png
Office of the Attorney General, WFTS, File
ag and castor.png
castor letter.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa officials have revised the city’s police immigration enforcement policy following concerns raised by Florida’s attorney general, who threatened the mayor with removal.

Mayor Jane Castor sent a letter to Attorney General James Uthmeier outlining changes to the Tampa Police Department’s procedures. The updated policy incorporates wording directly from state law, specifically Florida Statute 908.104 (7) and (9), which limit immigration enforcement actions involving crime victims and witnesses.

jane castor letter

The policy governs the department’s role under the federal 287 (g) program, detailing when and how designated officers can conduct immigration status inquiries, handle suspected undocumented immigrant contacts, and coordinate with federal authorities. The mayor said the changes take effect immediately and reaffirm Tampa’s intent to comply with both state and federal law.

The original immigration enforcement program procedures were as follows:

And these are the revised procedures:

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

A Wesley Chapel family and a neighbor were ejected when their golf cart rolled over after colliding with a car driven by a 17-year-old. One person remains sedated in the ICU.

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.