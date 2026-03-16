Tampa updates police immigration policy after Florida's attorney general's concerns

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa officials have revised the city’s police immigration enforcement policy following concerns raised by Florida’s attorney general, who threatened the mayor with removal.

Mayor Jane Castor sent a letter to Attorney General James Uthmeier outlining changes to the Tampa Police Department’s procedures. The updated policy incorporates wording directly from state law, specifically Florida Statute 908.104 (7) and (9), which limit immigration enforcement actions involving crime victims and witnesses.

City of Tampa

The policy governs the department’s role under the federal 287 (g) program, detailing when and how designated officers can conduct immigration status inquiries, handle suspected undocumented immigrant contacts, and coordinate with federal authorities. The mayor said the changes take effect immediately and reaffirm Tampa’s intent to comply with both state and federal law.

The original immigration enforcement program procedures were as follows:

And these are the revised procedures: