Suspicious package investigation prompts gate, visitor center closure at MacDill Air Force Base: Officials

TAMPA, Fla. — A suspicious package investigation at MacDill Air Force Base has prompted the closure of one of the entry gates and the visitor center.

FBI Tampa officials said they have closed the Dale Mabry gate while bomb techs investigate a package found near the MacDill AFB Visitors Center.

FBI Tampa is on the scene of a suspicious package reported at the MacDill AFB Visitors Center near the Dale Mabry entrance gate. Our Special Agent Bomb Techs are on scene along with Tampa Police. The Dale Mabry entrance gate is currently closed. Traffic to the AFB is being… pic.twitter.com/A8eZzqVgJO — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) March 16, 2026

MacDill Air Force Base officials said the Dale Mabry gate and the visitor center will be closed until further notice.

The Bay Shore gate remains open at the base.

FBI Tampa said police has also shut down MacDill Avenue south of Interbay as a safety precaution.

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