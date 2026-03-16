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Suspicious package investigation prompts gate, visitor center closure at MacDill Air Force Base: Officials

Gate closed at MacDill Air Force Base due to suspicious package: FBI Tampa
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Gate closed at MacDill Air Force Base due to suspicious package: FBI Tampa
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TAMPA, Fla. — A suspicious package investigation at MacDill Air Force Base has prompted the closure of one of the entry gates and the visitor center.

FBI Tampa officials said they have closed the Dale Mabry gate while bomb techs investigate a package found near the MacDill AFB Visitors Center.

MacDill Air Force Base officials said the Dale Mabry gate and the visitor center will be closed until further notice.

The Bay Shore gate remains open at the base.

FBI Tampa said police has also shut down MacDill Avenue south of Interbay as a safety precaution.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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