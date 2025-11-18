Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motley Crue announces summer 2026 tour with stop in Tampa

Vince Neil
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe performs during the Louder Than Life music festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Vince Neil
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Multi-platinum record-selling metal band Motley Crue announced plans for a tour stop in Tampa in 2026.

The "Carnival of Sins" tour marks the band's 45th anniversary with hits like "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Dr. Feelgood" and "Shout at the Devil."

Motley Crue will play Aug. 15 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater.

The tour will feature "very special guests" Tesla and Extreme.

