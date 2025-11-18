Motley Crue announces summer 2026 tour with stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Multi-platinum record-selling metal band Motley Crue announced plans for a tour stop in Tampa in 2026.

The "Carnival of Sins" tour marks the band's 45th anniversary with hits like "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Dr. Feelgood" and "Shout at the Devil."

Motley Crue will play Aug. 15 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater.

The tour will feature "very special guests" Tesla and Extreme.

