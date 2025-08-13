Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cars, diesel and storm drain catch fire in Brandon area, no injuries reported: HCFR

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said two cars caught fire in an industrial area, and burning fuel was seen going towards and into a storm drain.

The fire was in an industrial area of Highway 301 and South US 60 in the Brandon area.

Fire rescue crews were called to the area around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. HCFR said when they arrived, they saw two cars fully engulfed in flames with burning fuel going into a storm drain.

HCFR said the cars and diesel had been extinguished and they created a dike system to prevent fuel from going into the storm drain.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. No injuries reported, HCFR said.

