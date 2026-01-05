Multiple cars on fire at Grand Hyatt Hotel: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said it is on the scene of a fire at the Grand Hyatt Hotel at 2900 Bayport Drive.
TFR said multiple vehicles are on fire.
Pictures provided by TFR show heavy smoke coming from the parking garage.
TFR said no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Widow wins $1.1M lawsuit against Florida sheriff's office but may wait years to collect money
A Hillsborough County widow who won more than $1.1 million in a lawsuit against the sheriff's office over a deputy-involved crash that killed her husband potentially faces years of battles to collect the money due to Florida's sovereign immunity law.
