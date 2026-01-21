Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

National anthem singer shares her struggle with grief

Sonya Bryson-Kerkesy
WFTS
Sonya Bryson-Kerkesy
Anthem singer's personal struggle
Posted
  • At the Tampa Bay Lightning game on Tuesday night, the Bolts used the power of the game to shine a light on mental health and the importance of breaking stigmas.
  • Since 2013, Sonya Bryson-Kerkesy has been synonymous with the Bolts, receiving thunderous ovations when she performs the national anthem.
  • Away from the arena, over the past few months, she’s contended with some personal issues that remind us it’s okay to seek help when you need it.
  • Bryson-Kerkesy shared her story of grief with Tampa Bay 28 anchor Deiah Riley.

WATCH: National anthem singer shares her struggle with grief

Anthem singer's personal struggle

  • Bryson-Kerkesy said she’s sharing her experience to encourage others to seek out help and talk to somebody when they're dealing with a loss.
  • “Don't do it by yourself. Let someone else in, because you'll be at that point of trying to get over that hump for the rest of your life,” said Bryson-Kerkesy.
  • On Jan. 21, Bryson-Kerkesy returned to center ice to sing once again.

Share Your Story with Deiah

Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.
Contact Deiah Riley

.

26-year-old Manatee County woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Summer Freitag was working at a lab processing center when she witnessed a deadly shooting on Thursday, Jan.15.

26-year-old woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.