National anthem singer shares her struggle with grief

- At the Tampa Bay Lightning game on Tuesday night, the Bolts used the power of the game to shine a light on mental health and the importance of breaking stigmas.
- Since 2013, Sonya Bryson-Kerkesy has been synonymous with the Bolts, receiving thunderous ovations when she performs the national anthem.
- Away from the arena, over the past few months, she’s contended with some personal issues that remind us it’s okay to seek help when you need it.
- Bryson-Kerkesy shared her story of grief with Tampa Bay 28 anchor Deiah Riley.
- Bryson-Kerkesy said she’s sharing her experience to encourage others to seek out help and talk to somebody when they're dealing with a loss.
- “Don't do it by yourself. Let someone else in, because you'll be at that point of trying to get over that hump for the rest of your life,” said Bryson-Kerkesy.
- On Jan. 21, Bryson-Kerkesy returned to center ice to sing once again.
