New baby rhino calf born at ZooTampa

TAMPA, FLA. — ZooTampa has some pretty heavy new additions for visitors to see.

The southern white rhino calf, named Malaika, meaning "angel" in Swahili, was born on May 28 to 25-year-old mother, Alake, and weighed between 80 and 100 pounds at birth.

Animal care staff said Malaika is timid and prefers to stay close to her mother, meanwhile her older half-sister, Kelele, born in March, is more adventurous.

The calf marks the 11th southern white rhino birth at ZooTampa and the first time the Zoo has had two calves simultaneously.

The white rhino herd is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which aims to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse population.

If Malaika continues to meet developmental milestones, she will join the other eight members of the rhino crash by the end of the month.

IMPALA CALVES

The baby boom continued in Africa with the birth of two female impala calves on May 18.

The first, named Kendall, was born early in the morning to 6-year-old mother Karen and 4-year-old father Chad.

Later that day, Laura Lanya was born around noon to 6-year-old mother Linda and father Chad.

Both calves, weighing approximately 10 pounds each, are nursing successfully. This is the first time the Zoo has had two impala calves born on the same day.

Guests can observe the new additions from the Expedition Wild Africa Safari ride and the Africa public viewing areas.

ZooTampa is home to more than 1300 animals and 300 species many which are threatened or endangered in the wild. Since January, more than 54 babies have been born at the Zoo.