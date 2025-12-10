Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New baby: ZooTampa welcomes Angolan colobus monkey

TAMPA, Fla. — An Angolan colobus monkey was born at ZooTampa over the weekend.

ZooTampa said a baby was born on Dec. 6 and it is the first birth of this species at the zoo since 2018.

The gender of the newborn has not yet been determined, but ZooTampa said both the mother and the infant are in good health.

The newborn can be distinguished not only by its size, but also by its solid white fur.

ZooTampa said it now has six colobus monkeys: two adult males, three adult females, and the new infant.

Baby colobus monkeys stay close to their mothers during their first year, nursing and hanging tight while their mother moves through the trees.

