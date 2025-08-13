TAMPA, Fla. — The sign outside still says Amalie Arena, but it will not be there much longer.

“I asked. I said, ‘What’s going on at Amalie Arena today?’ They said, ‘We aren’t Amalie Arena anymore,’” said Julie O’Dell, who was picking up Lightning gear for her husband’s birthday.

That is when she learned the building is now the Benchmark International Arena.

WATCH: New name for Lightning's home: Amalie Arena to become Benchmark International Arena

New name for Lightning's home: Amalie Arena to become Benchmark International Arena

“As long as the Lightning are successful like they always have been, it can be called anything they want it to,” she said.

City and county leaders joined Lightning executives Wednesday morning to unveil the new name on a giant hockey puck.

Benchmark International is a Tampa-based mergers and acquisitions firm that manages large deals around the world.

Their CEO, Tyrus O’Neill, said the agreement puts the company on a global stage with a franchise that has a great reputation.

“They are somebody that really thinks about investing in the community and giving back and making an impact to the local Tampa Bay community. All of those things really resonate with who we are, what our brand is, and what we want to do in the future,” O’Neill said.

The arena opened in 1996 as The Ice Palace, then became the St. Pete Times Forum six years later. The newspaper’s name change led to the arena doing the same in 2011.

Amalie put its name on the building in 2014, but told the Lightning last year it was ready to end the agreement.

Neither side would disclose the length of the new deal or how much Benchmark is paying. The Carolina Hurricanes recently signed a naming rights deal with Lenovo, averaging $6 million a year.

“For us we are very happy with the partnership. We are very happy with the term and the dollar amount but we will keep those disclosed,” said Lightning CEO Steve Griggs.

As part of the agreement, Benchmark said it will contribute more than $3 million to nonprofits in the Tampa Bay region. Free community events are planned in mid-October to celebrate the transition.

“I think Amalie is a staple. It’s well known. It is what it is. Change is good, I guess,” said Jiquel Dunkley, who was walking his dog near the arena when he saw the new digital signage.

“It’s been this for so long. It’s going to take a minute to adapt to the change,” said Tampa resident Laura Ryan.

Other than the name change and new signage, few differences will be noticeable at the arena for now. Griggs said upgrades are planned in the years ahead.

Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs said, “Benchmark International is a well-respected brand with global reach and strong ties to the Tampa Bay community. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, service and community impact. As we transition to this new era, we are grateful for our long-time naming rights partner, AMALIE Motor Oil, who will continue to be a corporate partner of our organization.”

Benchmark International's Chairman and Co-Founder, Steven Keane added, “We are honored to partner with Vinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning, organizations that, like us, are committed to delivering excellence and giving back to the community. Benchmark International Arena will continue to be a destination where unforgettable moments and community connection come together under one roof.”

As part of the partnership, the arena will undergo a complete rebranding that includes new exterior and interior signage, digital integrations and the official renaming of its premium club level to the Benchmark International Club Level, featuring The Mark as its signature all-inclusive experience.

Since opening in 1996, the arena has hosted millions of fans, hundreds of concerts and celebrated three Stanley Cup Championships.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and ABC Action News are both owned by EW Scripps.