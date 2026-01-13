TAMPA, Fla. — As the calendar turns to a new year, one Tampa Bay business turns to a new fundraiser. PopUp Bagels has only been open for a few months, but they are already finding a fun, tasty way to give back to children in need.

When the oven door opens, and you hear the call, “We got some hot bagels,” the employees of PopUp Bagels know they are helping a child in need at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital.

Throughout January, every time you buy a six-pack at a Tampa Bay PopUp Bagels, a two-dollar donation is made to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation.

WATCH: New Tampa bagel shop finds tasty way to give back to kids in the hospital

New Tampa bagel shop finds tasty way to give back to kids in the hospital

“I have kids, and my kids are very lucky that they are happy and healthy, but there are so many kids that are dealing with stuff that they can’t control, and you really do feel for them, and you want to help as much as possible,” said Kal Gullapalli.

Gullapalli oversees both PopUp Bagel Locations in Tampa Bay. New to the area, they said it was important to make a positive impact right away.

“I think the guest does appreciate that, like more and more I, think Gen Z is looking for companies that have some sort of mission, ‘what are they doing for their community,’ they are looking for businesses to support that do that,” said Gullapalli.

WFTS

One of the first things customers will see when they order bagels is a photo of 11-year-old Sophia, who is battling Crohn’s Disease. She is one of 60,000 kids every year to be treated at St. Joe’s.

“And have it go to the greatest area of need, whether that is a program, or a piece of equipment that is needed in the hospital, to better serve our community and the patients that are coming into the hospital,” said Sarah Jenkinson, special events organizer for the foundation.

WFTS

Jenkinson hopes this fundraiser is an inspiration to other businesses.

“It’s fantastic to hear that there are people in the community who want to be a part of something bigger and make a difference in the lives of so many people,” said Jenkinson.

PopUp Bagels said they have lofty goals not only for this month, but for the months and years going forward.

“I mean, we would love to be in the five-figure range plus, and I think we are going to hit that in the month of January and if this does well, we would love to continue the partnership with St. Joe's for years to come,” said Gullapalli.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.