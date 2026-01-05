No free parking: ZooTampa announced new parking fees for 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa announced that free parking for vehicles at the zoo lot has ended and has implemented paid parking through the City of Tampa's Parking Division.
ZooTampa said parking will now cost $7 starting Jan. 5.
ZooTampa said the parking fee supports recent upgrades, including improved entry/exit and safety upgrades.
Parking will be paid through the ParkMobile system, the same application used for the City of Tampa parking garages and lots.
Parking for members will be free, but all non-members, including those with Zoo Fun tickets, will pay for parking in the lot.
