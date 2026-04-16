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NO SWIM ADVISORY: Water quality advisory issued for Cypress Point Park, Davis Island Beach

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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Health Department (DOH-Hillsborough) said it has issued a water quality advisory for Cypress Point Park and Davis Island Beach.

Tests of the water on April 15 show Enterococcus bacteria levels were above acceptable health levels.

DOH-Hillsborough said it advises against swimming or any water-related activities due to an increased risk of illness.

Test results are available here.

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