NO SWIM ADVISORY: Water quality advisory issued for Cypress Point Park, Davis Island Beach

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Health Department (DOH-Hillsborough) said it has issued a water quality advisory for Cypress Point Park and Davis Island Beach.
Tests of the water on April 15 show Enterococcus bacteria levels were above acceptable health levels.
DOH-Hillsborough said it advises against swimming or any water-related activities due to an increased risk of illness.
Test results are available here.
Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates
Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.
'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates