North Florida President Moez Limayem named sole finalist for USF president position

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida (USF) announced it has a sole finalist for its president vacancy.

The University of South Florida Presidential Search Committee has recommended Moez Limayem as the sole finalist to serve as the school's ninth president.

Limayem has served as president of the University of North Florida since August of 2022 and was previously with the USF Muma College of Business for 10 years as the Lynn Pippenger dean.

USF said Limayem will soon visit USF for public forums with the university community. The dates and times of the forums will be announced soon, USF said.

The USF Board of Trustees would need to select the University president, and the selection is subject to confirmation by the Board of Governors.