One dead after plane crashes in Pasco County neighborhood

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — One person is dead after a plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Pasco County on Sunday morning, according to a county spokesperson.

The crash occurred at 25745 Aldus Drive in Wesley Chapel. The fire from the crash has been extinguished and the residence sustained some damage, officials said.

One person died from their injuries in the crash. The pilot was the only person on the aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the craft was a Cessna 401B airplane that crashed in a residential yard under unknown circumstances.

The plane departed from nearby Tampa North Aero Park, with the crash occurring around 8:35 a.m., the FAA confirmed.

Once on site, an investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation, the NTSB said.

In May 2020, there was a similar plane crash that killed one person in the same Wesley Chapel neighborhood.

Witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

The NTSB will be leading the investigation with assistance from the FAA.

This is a developing story.