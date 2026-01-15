Nursery expert shares essential tips to protect Florida plants from January cold snap

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida plant owners need to take action now to protect their greenery from upcoming cold weather.

Blake Rey, manager at Green Thumb Nursery in Tampa, explained to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams frost begins forming at 42 degrees, making the predicted low temperatures particularly dangerous for plants unaccustomed to Florida's typically warm climate.

"It's kind of rare in Florida, so it's not really something you see all that often," Rey said. "When it does come around, you want to protect your plants for sure."

The best protection method involves using frost cloth to cover plants, creating insulation similar to blankets on a bed. Rey recommends securing the cloth with bricks or heavy objects to eliminate air pockets that could let cold air reach the plants.

"You don't want to have too many air pockets coming through to get that coldness in," Rey said.

Plant owners should also water their gardens while temperatures remain warm, as soil and water retain heat that helps protect plant roots from cold shock.

For lawn care, Rey suggests running sprinklers early in the morning before sunrise to melt frost on grass. Without this step, frost acts like a magnifying glass when the sun rises, potentially frying grass from the inside out.

If plants do suffer frost damage, resist the urge to immediately trim brown, shriveled leaves. Rey said the damaged foliage actually provides a protective layer during dormant winter months.

"Leave that dead layer of frost damaged leaves on the plant because it actually ends up acting as a protective layer," Rey said. "Don't cut the dead frosted leaves off. Leave them on."

Proper pruning and fertilizing should wait until spring when plants resume active growth.

For smaller potted plants, the simplest solution is bringing them indoors during cold snaps.

Green Thumb nursery offers various sizes of frost cloth, including industrial-grade 12-by-10-foot pieces for larger garden areas.



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

