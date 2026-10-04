Odessa motorcyclist killed after crash on I-75 leads to chain-reaction collision: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An Odessa motorcyclist was killed and a second rider seriously injured in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on northbound I-75 near mile marker 266, according to a news release.

FHP said two Harley-Davidson motorcycles collided and overturned in the travel lanes.

The riders, a 42-year-old Odessa man and a 49-year-old Spring Hill man, suffered serious injuries and were lying in the roadway following the crash, troopers said.

A 28-year-old Mulberry woman driving a Chevrolet Cruze stopped to help the motorcyclists and parked in the inside emergency lane, according to FHP.

Troopers said a Dodge Challenger driven by a 22-year-old Wesley Chapel woman then struck the Odessa man while he was lying in the roadway.

The collision caused fatal injuries to the motorcyclist, according to FHP.

After striking the rider, the Challenger left the travel lanes and collided with the unoccupied Chevrolet Cruze, troopers said.