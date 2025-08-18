Officials issue mosquito-borne illness advisory after dengue fever case in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory after confirming there was a case of dengue fever.
Officials remind the community to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes as the county coordinates surveillance and prevention efforts by conducting aerial spraying.
For more information, visit the department's website or contact DOH-Hillsborough by calling 813-307-8000.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.