Officials issue mosquito-borne illness advisory after dengue fever case in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory after confirming there was a case of dengue fever.

Officials remind the community to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes as the county coordinates surveillance and prevention efforts by conducting aerial spraying.

For more information, visit the department's website or contact DOH-Hillsborough by calling 813-307-8000.