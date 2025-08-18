Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Officials issue mosquito-borne illness advisory after dengue fever case in Hillsborough County

Mosquito
Niny2405 / Shutterstock
Close-up of a mosquito on a human.
Mosquito
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory after confirming there was a case of dengue fever.

Officials remind the community to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes as the county coordinates surveillance and prevention efforts by conducting aerial spraying.

For more information, visit the department's website or contact DOH-Hillsborough by calling 813-307-8000.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.