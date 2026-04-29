USF to hold vigil for Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy

The University of South Florida will hold a vigil for the two doctoral students who were killed.

USF President Moez Limayem issued a statement on Facebook saying there will be an on-campus vigil on Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m. for students, faculty, staff, and community members to come together and remember the lives of Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon.

On Friday, April 24, HCSO arrested Hisham Abugharbieh after Limon's remains were found on the Howard Frankland Bridge. The search continues for Bristy, but Abugharbieh faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

The vigil will take place at Crescent Hill just north of the Marshall Student Center. On Thursday and Friday, USF Athletics will hold a moment of silence for Bristy and Limon and a tribute will appear on the video boards before the home softball and baseball games.

President Limayem also said Bristy and Limon will be added to the on-campus memorial for students who have passed away, and they will be recognized during a special memorial ceremony that is held each year.