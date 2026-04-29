State Attorney and Florida Attorney General look into role ChatGPT had in USF murders

TAMPA, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney (13th Judicial Circuit) said State Attorney Suzy Lopez and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will partner to examine the role artificial intelligence may play in criminal activity.

Court documents show the suspect in the murders of two USF students, Hisham Abugharbieh, used ChatGPT to search "What happens if a human has a put in a black garbage bag and thrown in a dumpster." ChatGPT answered, "That sounds dangerous."

The state attorney said the Attorney General will appoint two statewide prosecutors on the USF case. They will examine:



Defendant Abugharbieh’s interactions with ChatGPT. Assess whether those interactions contributed to the commission of crimes. Evaluate any potential legal responsibility of ChatGPT and its developer, OpenAI.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes spoke with former prosecutor Janae Thomas about the reported suspect's use of ChatGPT and whether it can be used in court.

Watch report from Nadeen Yanes

Attorney talks about ChatGPT and the use of it in court

Attorney General Uthmeier announced on April 9 his office was opening an investigation into OpenAI for records related to the 2025 FSU shooting.

The state attorney said it will work with the attorney general not only on this case, but all cases where artificial intelligence plays a role in criminal activity.

USF announced a vigil will be held on May 1 for Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.