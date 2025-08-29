Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dog found abandoned behind Lutz gas station, Blessing, dies: Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Her two puppies are still being treated
TAMPA, Fla. — The Human Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) posted on their social media accounts saying Blessing, one of three dogs found abandoned in the woods, died on Friday.

HSTB said Blessing stopped eating, and her temperature dropped to 93 degrees. She died surrounded by HSTB staff and medical team and got to say goodbye to her two babies, Hope and Spirit, before passing on.

The three dogs were dropped off at the shelter after two girls found them abandoned near a gas station in Lutz on Thursday.

A $5,750 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible. Actor and animal advocate Dave Bautista contributed money as well as an anonymous donor.

If you have information about these dogs or their previous owner, send it to communications@humanesocietytampa.org or call 813-744-5660.

