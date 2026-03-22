One person rescued from Tampa house fire: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — One occupant was rescued from a Tampa structure fire on Saturday, according to Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR).

Crews responded to a structure fire on the 8400 block of North Rome Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, where they found a single-story home with heavy smoke and flames in the back, according to a news release.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 30 minutes. One occupant was rescued from the structure and evaluated by paramedics. No injuries to firefighters were reported at the scene, TFR said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the home's owner, per the release.