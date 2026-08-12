Over 100 arrested in 'Operation Relentless Summer' human trafficking sting: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested over 100 people in a two-month-long human trafficking sting called "Operation Relentless Summer."

Sheriff Chad Cronister said the suspects would communicate with victims online through social media and other internet platforms.

From June to August, HCSO's Human Trafficking Section, Internet Predator Squad, and Sexual Predator Unit worked together to arrest 116 people involved in human trafficking. They also recovered five victims, three adult women and two children.

HCSO said detectives carried out multiple enforcement strategies during the operation, including residential search warrants, warrants connected to dark web activity, and undercover online chat and hotel/motel operations among other strategies.

“Human trafficking is a crime that thrives in the shadows, and operations like this one shine a light on it,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This work is not merely a job, it’s a mission, a mission to protect and preserve the very fabric of our community. Every arrest made during Operation Relentless Summer represents a predator who is no longer a threat to the families of Hillsborough County.”

Selah Freedom worked with law enforcement to provide victim services to the victims rescued during the operation.

Anyone who believes they may have information about these cases or may have been victimized is asked to contact detectives at (813) 247-8200.