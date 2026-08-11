Investigation update expected in Plant City mother, children, grandmother shooting deaths from May 3

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department (PCPD) said Chief Richard Mills Jr. will provide an update on the quadruple-death investigation from May 3.

PCPD said it will hold a press conference on August 13 at 10 a.m. to provide an overview of the investigation and release findings.

On May 3, Hailey Dempsey and two of her children were found shot in the 300 block of West Tever Street. The two children, a 4-month-old and 4-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. Dempsey was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

At a second location at the 900 block of North Burton Street, PCPD said officers found the grandmother of the two children deceased from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the deaths. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick has been following the story and has spoken with neighbors in the area who have been waiting for answers.

The Plant City City manager provided the following statement to Tampa Bay 28 on Aug. 3 and said, “The Plant City Police Department and partner agencies on this case continue to actively investigate this tragic incident and are pursuing every lead and detail necessary to bring the case to full closure.”

Tampa Bay 28 will stream the press conference on Tampabay28.com, on our Facebook page, and on our YouTube channel.