Over 20,000 runners descend on Tampa for 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 20,000 runners are taking to the streets of downtown Tampa and Bayshore Boulevard this weekend for the 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, bringing athletes from across the country to showcase what Tampa has to offer.

Saturday's races were the 15K and 5K, with the 5K alone drawing around 9,000 registrations.

Were you in the race? See yourself cross the finish line at the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 2026 with the official Tampa Bay 28 finish line cam.

Phil Parrot-Migas and Lindsay Flanagan crossed the finish line first in the 15K race, receiving a special greeting from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Bay 28's meteorologist Greg Dee.

Flanagan, a professional runner from Colorado, competed in the race for the first time.

"This race has such a rich history, and like I've known so many people that have done it, so it's always been a bucket list. So I'm really happy that this was the year I got to do it," Flanagan said.

Parrot-Migas, a professional runner from Canada, claimed his third 15K victory in the last six races.

"I didn't think that I could get to the ability that I'm doing right now. I always thought that I had a ceiling, and I kind of just set these goals, and then that ceiling became the floor type thing," Parrot Migas said.

WFTS

In the 5K race, Zack Truitt and Chantalle Schultz-Rathbun finished first. Both claimed their first victories in the event and are already planning bigger goals for next year.

"When I ran the 15K a few years ago, the atmosphere was so fun. And so it was really fun to go out there today in the 5K, have some teammates I got to run with and see everyone cheering," Schultz-Rathbun said.

"I only heard about this race two months ago, and I'm like, this is amazing. I want to come down and do it, so," Truitt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Share Your Story with Blake



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.