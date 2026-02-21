Tampa Bay 28 connects with community at Health & Fitness Expo

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 spent two days meeting viewers and hearing their stories at the Health and Fitness Expo in the Tampa Convention Center.

Anchors Deiah Riley, Heather Leigh, Nadeen Yanes, and reporter Erik Waxler were on site Saturday, engaging with attendees and learning about issues that matter to them.

Friday featured appearances by anchors Paul LaGrone and Andrew Kinsey, reporter Sean Daly, chief meteorologist Denis Phillips, and meteorologists Greg Dee and Jason.

The event gave visitors a chance to interact with the station’s team, share feedback, and explore health and fitness resources.

SEE MORE: Photos of Tampa Bay 28 connecting with community at Health & Fitness Expo