TAMPA, Fla. — A new school year comes with a new cellphone policy. And parents, if you have kids in kindergarten through 8th grade, this will impact your student!

It’s basically a bell-to-bell ban for elementary and middle school students. The change is that there are no cellphones allowed in the classroom during school hours.

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayres talked about the incoming change with ABC Action News Reporter Mary O'Connell.

WATCH: Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cellphone ban for K-8 students

"So the time that they walk on the school grounds, cellphones have to be put away, elementary and middle," said Ayres. "That's kind of the big change - they have to be out of sight all the time."

Ayres is one of many district leaders trying to get the word out about this new law and its effort to disconnect from distractions and enhance learning in the classrooms.

While electronic devices are off limits for elementary and middle school students, high schoolers are allowed to use phones, but only during passing periods, before and after school, and during lunch. And, it’s not allowed during class, unless the teacher says so.

Back in March, Rep. Demi Busatta (R-Coral Gables) told our ABC Action News Political Reporter Forrest Saunders that this is important for the students.

"I think that you will see a significant decrease in bullying, which we saw in Orange County public school system," said Rep. Busatta. "...And a significant increase in student focus and attention during the day."

Parents shared their voice with us, saying they are on the fence about it.

"I grew up in a time where we didn’t have cell phones, so I agree with that because of the distraction it creates," said Jocelyn Berglund, a parent of two elementary kids. "But it’s also a scary time in the school system. And as a parent, you have that peace of mind knowing that you can communicate with your kid anytime."

"I understand with them being on social media while they’re in school and that distraction, but just mostly a safety concern," said Miyetta Thompkins, a parent of an elementary student and a 6th grader.

And when listening to the kids, they told us were also in agreement.

"It’s nice that they’re making sure that kids are off their phones while they’re learning, but ... you also need to check in with your parents if you’re in trouble or lost," said London, Thompkins' 6th grader.

This restriction generally applies to teachers as well, except for emergencies and when not actively supervising students.

But enforcement is up to the district.

There are exceptions for students who have medical needs or disabilities. They can use their phones for health reasons, and also to message their parents.