TAMPA, Fla. — A 10-year-old Pasco County boy who was struck by two vehicles remains hospitalized at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa.

Jackie Almeida said she's praying for a miracle. She said her son, Asher Thompson, suffered critical injuries.

He remains in an intensive care unit, and doctors performed more imaging on his brain on Wednesday.

"I totally believe in miracles. Today has not been a good day to hear the stuff about the MRI," she said.

WATCH: 10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by two vehicles

10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident

She said her son suffered broken bones, but doctors remain concerned about the injuries to his brain.

"They're going to be running more tests to see what parts of the brain still works," she said.

The crash happened on Friday, June 12, on State Road 52 near Victory Road in Hudson.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 10-year-old was riding a bicycle and attempted to cross the highway. Troopers said he entered the path of a vehicle and was thrown into the path of a pickup truck. He was struck a second time. The child was airlifted to the Tampa hospital.

Almeida said Asher was with his older brother. The two stopped at a Circle K before the crash.

The brothers would often ride their bikes and were not far from home.

"No matter how much you tell them and teach them and you protect them, you just can't," she said.

Asher's friends are raising money by selling water and sodas near the intersection of Society Drive and Darlington Road in Holiday.

Lori Smith

So far, his friends have raised $1,000. Almeida said she is grateful for the community's support.

"I'm so grateful for all the support because I honestly don't know what I would do without it. I still don't know what's going to happen, praying every day. Just hope everyone keeps praying. I'm praying for a miracle."

To help Almedia's family, click here.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.