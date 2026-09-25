Tampa police conducting death investigation after body found at home: TPD

TAMPA, FLA. — The Tampa Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered at a home, officials said.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of North Harold Avenue after receiving a report of an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives are gathering evidence in the case, but they have identified a person of interest, police officials said.

Updates will be provided as the investigation allows.