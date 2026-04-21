TAMPA, Fla. — You are invited to the Penguin Waddle at the Florida Aquarium, an incredibly cute critter parade with an important environmental message.

Saturday is World Penguin Day, and with African penguins a critically endangered species, the downtown Tampa attraction wanted an event to enlighten and entertain.

WATCH: 'Penguin Waddle Week' at Florida Aquarium brings awareness to endangered species

'Penguin Waddle Week' at Florida Aquarium brings awareness to endangered species

So every day through Sunday, at 2:45 p.m., guests create a parade route for a smattering of African penguins, who waddle their way through the cheering crowd.

The "Penguin Waddle" only takes a few madcap minutes, and it's included with admission.

Senior biologist Maegan Gentry says the Penguin Waddle is indeed adorable, but it's also a way to bring awareness.

"Overfishing, habitat loss, pollution are definitely the biggest factors for their decline, which has been about 97 percent over the last 100 years," she says.

For more on the Florida Aquarium, go here.

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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.