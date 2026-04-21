Registered sex offender charged in molestation of Hillsborough County teen: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old registered sexual predator has been arrested in Hillsborough County on charges of molesting a 13-year-old during a visit to a residence on Easter.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the teen reported the incident to school staff, who immediately contacted law enforcement. Deputies identified the suspect as Keith Leroy Cole.

Cole faces a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation involving a victim between 12 and 15 years old. He has a prior 2019 conviction for sexual battery involving a minor and is listed as a registered sexual predator.