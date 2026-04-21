Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Registered sex offender charged in molestation of Hillsborough County teen: HCSO

gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old registered sexual predator has been arrested in Hillsborough County on charges of molesting a 13-year-old during a visit to a residence on Easter.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the teen reported the incident to school staff, who immediately contacted law enforcement. Deputies identified the suspect as Keith Leroy Cole.

Cole faces a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation involving a victim between 12 and 15 years old. He has a prior 2019 conviction for sexual battery involving a minor and is listed as a registered sexual predator.

Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted

Original chapter chairs say the parental rights group is plagued by infighting and has abandoned grassroots education issues for politics and money.

'I feel like we were used': Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.