People across the Tampa Bay-area remember 9/11 on the 24th anniversary

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Today marks the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a day that changed the course of American history and claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. Across the nation, ceremonies and heartfelt tributes are taking place to honor the lives lost.

In Hillsborough County, the community is coming together to ensure that the memory of 9/11 endures for future generations.

At Veterans Memorial Park in Tampa, local students, firefighters, veterans, and community members are participating in a special remembrance ceremony scheduled for 10:30 am Thursday. The event is open to the public and aims to both honor the fallen and educate younger generations about the tragedy.

For many students involved, 9/11 is not a memory they lived through, but it is a part of history they are committed to understanding and preserving.

“It’s important for our generation to remember because so many people lost their lives,” Isabella Stitt said.

Stitt is a senior at Lennard High School and a member of the school's JROTC program. Stitt will serve as the emcee for the ceremony in Tampa.

“I think it will be very emotional. I expect to see people who were related to the people or know the people that were there,” Stitt said.

For Stitt and her peers, participating in events like this goes beyond a school assignment.

“I believe our generation has a duty every day to remember American history. It’s extremely important that we remember what happened,” Matthew Gillett said.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Dave Dietz, who works closely with the JROTC program, emphasized the importance of passing this history on to younger generations.

He said, “We all have a collective grief and remember every year and never forget what happened. It was a horrid day, but you also have to think about the bravery that same day.”



