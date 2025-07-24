Pet shelter caring for dog found in cage along I-275 in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A dog left on the side of I-275 in Tampa is now getting expert care at a Tampa Bay Area pet shelter.

Early this morning a passing motorist spotted this little guy in a cage on the shoulder of NB I-275, north of Bearss Ave. Once again Florida, we do NOT abandon our fury friends on the side of a highway. Call *FHP (*347) if you recognize our new friend or know the owner. pic.twitter.com/xljDqlNGPX — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) July 23, 2025

Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning, a driver spotted a small black dog in a cage on the shoulder of 275 North near Bearss Avenue, on a day when temperatures soared.

“He was under no shade and had no food or water with him,” said Chelsea Waldeck, the Division Director at the Pet Resource Center in Hillsborough County.

The dog is now in the loving arms of staff at the Pet Resource Center. He’s been named Neiman after the trooper who rescued him.

“We did scan him for a microchip when he got here, to which he does not have one,” said Waldeck. “So far, he does seem to know the word sit on command. He also loves treats, and he loves meeting new people so far, so he absolutely is adorable, he’s a very sweet little guy, and we just can’t quite understand why somebody would do this to him.”

This incident shares similarities with another case last year.

Trooper’s Law was inspired by a dog found tied up and abandoned on I-75 in October while evacuations were taking place to prepare for Hurricane Milton.

“What it does is it causes harsher penalties for anyone who abandons a pet during a declared disaster, so we are not under a declared disaster right now, but Neiman’s case would fall under animal cruelty for being left in the conditions that he was in,” said Waldeck.

Animal advocates want people to know there are options to help support people going through tough times or considering surrendering their pet.

“Maybe we can help you rehome it, we can look for other options, or maybe we can provide you some resource to help you get back on your feet to be able keep your pet in your family,” said Waldeck.

Waldeck said if Neiman’s owner doesn’t come forward to claim him, he’ll become adoptable by the end of the day Friday.

“He’s extremely resilient,” said Waldeck. “He’s very happy to be around people and get the love and attention that he definitely deserves.”

If you recognize the dog or know the owner, you’re asked to call FHP.