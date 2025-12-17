Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hanukkah traditions celebrated in Tampa

Photojournalist Sarah White caught up with families at Hillel Academy in Tampa earlier this week to see how they celebrate the holiday and what it means to them.
  • Throughout the holiday season, Tampa Bay 28 will be doing several stories about holiday traditions, including the festival of lights, also known as Hanukkah.
  • Sarah White caught up with families at Hillel Academy in Tampa earlier this week to see how they celebrate the holiday and what it means to them.

