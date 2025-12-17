Hanukkah traditions celebrated in Tampa

- Throughout the holiday season, Tampa Bay 28 will be doing several stories about holiday traditions, including the festival of lights, also known as Hanukkah.
- Sarah White caught up with families at Hillel Academy in Tampa earlier this week to see how they celebrate the holiday and what it means to them.
Watch story
Holiday Traditions: Hanukkah
After confusion, state issues guidance on what license plate frames are legal in Florida
Ana Smith decided to take off the decorative plate frame she’d had for more than 15 years once she realized it violated new rules. Tampa Bay 28’s Chad Mills has more about the state-issued clarifications to law enforcement about license plate frame enforcement.
After confusion, state issues guidance on what license plate frames are legal in Florida