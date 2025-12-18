Man found shot near Tampa convenience store dies, suspect detained: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating after a man was found shot near a Tampa convenience store.

HCSO said a person called 911 at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The person said a man went into the Stop N Save Food Store at 4801 Clewis Avenue and said he had been shot.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital but died from his injuries.

About 30 minutes after the first 911 call, HCSO said a second person called 911 and said he was the shooter. Deputies found the person a short distance away, HCSO said.

HCSO said it believes this is an isolated incident.