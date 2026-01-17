Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plant City teen killed in 3-vehicle crash on SR-39: FHP

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man died Friday night in a three-vehicle crash in Hillsborough County.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened south of Moriczville Lane on State Road 39 when a Chevy Silverado driven by a 77-year-old Plant City woman attempted to turn left into a private driveway. The Silverado entered the path of a southbound Nissan Versa driven by the teen, causing a collision.

The impact rotated the Silverado onto the west shoulder, while the Nissan spun into the path of a northbound Ford F350 driven by a 32-year-old Plant City man. The teen driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Silverado’s driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The Ford’s driver was not injured. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

