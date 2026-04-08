Police, bomb squad ID 'suspicious' item near airport as empty pressure cooker: Tampa PD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said the bomb squad unit were on the scene near the airport after a passerby called in seeing something suspicious that looked to be a pressure cooker on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said on April 8 they were investigating the incident at the intersection of North O'Brien Street and West Spruce Street.

Authorities said they found an empty pressure cooker in the area. And there is no threat to the community as of 3:15 p.m.

Police activity had all lanes blocked in both directions at North O'Brien Street.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.