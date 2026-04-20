Police looking for leads after man dies following Tampa shooting: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) announced Monday it is investigating a homicide after a shooting last night.

TPD said the shooting happened shortly before 8:15pm on April 19, when officers responded to the 2100 block of West Palmetto Street for a report of a man shot.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the report. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Th man passed away from his injuries in the early morning of April 20, per TPD.

Detectives are now looking for anyone who was in the area of the shooting, as they search for leads.

TPD is urging anyone with additional information tied to the ongoing investigation to call 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.