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Police searching for suspect in Tampa robbery, assault of 82-year-old woman: TPD

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in the robbery and assault of an 83-year-old woman.
Police searching for suspect in Tampa robbery, assault of 82-year-old woman: TPD
Police searching for suspect in Tampa robbery, assault of 82-year-old woman: TPD
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in the robbery and assault of an 82-year-old woman.

Police said the victim was near a bus stop at West Hillsborough Avenue and North Habana Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. on May 1.

As she walked past the suspect, the report said he grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground, causing her to lose consciousness.

The suspect then took her bag and fled the area on a bicycle, per TPD.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital and has since been released as she continues to recover.

TPD described the suspect as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a blue hat and a white t-shirt with the text “No Christ No Life” on the front.

Detectives urge anyone with information that could help identify the suspect to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay and refer to report #26-259550.

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