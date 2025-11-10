Race for the Cure Sarcoma 5K raises thousands in Tampa for cancer research

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of runners came together in Tampa for the Race for the Cure Sarcoma 5K, raising nearly $4,000 to fight a rare cancer that impacts both children and adults.
Sarcoma accounts for about 1% of adult cancers and 21% of childhood cancers, with roughly 17,000 people diagnosed in the United States each year.
Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Jason Adams and his family participated in honor of his brother-in-law, Matt, who died earlier this year from dedifferentiated liposarcoma.
Adams said the team exceeded their $1,000 fundraising goal, with “Team Matt Aley” earning second place for the highest fundraising team in Tampa, thanks to the generosity of people across the Bay Area.
