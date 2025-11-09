Tampa community holds vigil for those killed in Ybor City car crash

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered in Ybor City, Saturday night for a prayer vigil honoring the victims who died after a car slammed into an Ybor business earlier that morning.

Flowers, candles and tears marked the somber gathering as the Tampa community came together to support those affected by the tragedy.

"This is the worst nightmare. You don't want to wake up to that call or that text," said Aubrey Cushing, a Tampa resident who attended the vigil. "And people just wanted to come out and have a good time."

Tampa police said four people died and over a dozen were injured after a car slammed into Bradley's on 7th Avenue, a popular establishment in the historic Ybor City district.

"It's awful," Cushing said. "This is a place where we all come to."

Bradley's on 7th Avenue is a staple in Ybor City where many say is typically a safe space.

"Because Bradley's is one of the major standpoints for the LGBTQ+ community. It's a place that you can come and feel safe," said Daniel Johnson with Pride of Tampa.

But that sense of safety shattered as they cleared the glass from the deadly crash.

The business has shut down following the crash, and employees said they don't know when they will reopen.

More than 100 people attended the vigil to show support for the victims.

Richard, who survived the crash, returned to the site of the crash less than 24 hours later.

"I don't know how we were able to organize something like this so fast, but this is just a perfect example that we have one of the best and strongest communities," Richard said.

The survivor also addressed what led to the tragedy.

"And as much as I wish that last night was just a freak accident, that a lot of negligence happened. A young man who was not capable of making good decisions decided to get behind the wheel last night," Richard said.

Tampa City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin attended the vigil and spoke about the impact on the community.

"Tampa is such a loving, caring place, and to have that safe space violated is heart wrenching," Clendenin said.

Beyond the heartbreak, some attendees expressed frustration and called for action to improve pedestrian safety in the area.

"We are humbled that you're here with us during this time of morning, but we need action right now," one woman said, addressing city council members present at the vigil.

Armando Edmiston, a partner in Copper Shaker, which is located next to Bradley's, called for accountability from all responsible parties.

"We're scare, scared to death. My heart goes out to all the families. And I think that they need to seek out all legal remedies against all responsible parties," Edmiston said.

Edmiston expressed hope for improved safety measures in Ybor City.

"I just don't know how much more blood needs to be spilled for them to do anything," Edmiston said. "I really hope that they make Ybor safe again. That's really what my hope is."

Clendenin responded to the community's concerns but said the focus of Saturday's vigil is honoring those who lost their lives.

"This is a sad period of time for the city of Tampa, and there's plenty of time to diagnose the good, the bad, and the ugly of what happened. Today's the time for us to remember the people that were killed last night, the people that are injured," Clendenin said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Sunday morning.