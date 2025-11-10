Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bucs fans hold holiday food drive to help families ahead of Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs fans and the Tampa Bay Leatherhead Tailgate Crew held a heartfelt food drive before Sunday’s game to support families struggling in the community.

Fans donated nonperishable items such as rice, stuffing, and other pantry staples, which will be distributed to families ahead of Thanksgiving. Organizers said they have made this a tradition for the past six years, continuing their commitment to giving back.

“This is very heartfelt for our community, for fans, and every single year we support as we always do,” a crew member said.

The group is also preparing for its annual Christmas drive, collecting toys to ensure local children have gifts to open during the holidays.

