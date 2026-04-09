Rays provide an overview of costs for new ballpark in Tampa, who would pay for it

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have released more details on the costs and who would pay for a potential ballpark in Tampa.

On Feb. 5, Rays released the initial renderings of the proposed ballpark and mixed-use district at Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus.

The Rays said, in collaboration with Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, and the Tampa Sports Authority, they have released a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), a formal but non-binding agreement with more information on the project's costs.

In an overview of the MOU provided by the Rays, the project budget is $2.3 billion with a maximum public contribution of $1.065 billion. The Rays said they will pay $1.235 billion plus project overruns.

The terms of the stadium lease would be 35 years, with 15-year extension options.

The Rays said no new taxes would be used to fund the project, and that existing taxes from the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County would pay for it. The chart provided by the Rays also shows a $64 million funding gap labeled "additional public funding resources."

MORE: Hillsborough County Commissioners consider using voter-approved tax fund for $1.2B Tampa Bay Rays stadium

Read the Memorandum of Understanding overview



MOU Overview by Tampa Bay 28

Full draft Memorandum of Understanding

47311548-Rays-City-County- Memorandum of Understanding (Working Draft) by Tampa Bay 28

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone is looking more into the MOU and she will have an update to this story.