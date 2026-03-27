Recount possible in Hillsborough District 14 special election after unofficial results certified

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board certified the first unofficial results for the Senate District 14 special election on Friday morning, making a recount possible with Brian Nathan ahead by only 405 votes.

The results included all accepted provisional and vote-by-mail ballots for this election. Florida law states a machine recount must be ordered if the first set of unofficial returns indicates a candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the total votes cast for the office.

A machine recount will not be ordered if the defeated candidate requests in writing that a machine recount should not be conducted.

If a recount is ordered by the Secretary of State, the Cavassing Board will oversee a machine recount that would begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31. The recount is open to the public and will be held on 2514 N. Falkenburg Rd.

On April 6, at 10 a.m., the Canvassing Board will certify the official results and conduct a post-election audit to verify them.

All election results can be viewed here.