Reneé Rapp postpones Tampa concert due to illness

TAMPA, Fla. — Artist Reneé Rapp postponed the Tampa stop on her "Bite Me" tour due to illness.

The singer posted to her Instagram story on Oct. 26, saying she has to postpone the Tampa concert on Oct. 27 because she has been ill and her doctors told her it isn't safe to perform.

"I've been pushing through an illness but my body has finally given out," said Rapp on Instagram.

Rapp said the show will be rescheduled for Nov. 4 at the Yuengling Center the and all original tickets will be valid for the new date.

The "Bite Me Tour" is the singer's third concert tour and includes 28 scheduled tour dates in the United States and Europe.