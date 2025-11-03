Rep. Cathy Castor speaks about impacts of government shutdown on Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) spoke at Feeding Tampa Bay Headquarters on Monday morning, calling for continued negotiations to end the government shutdown..
Rep. Castor called on lawmakers to return to Washington and negotiate a deal to fund healthcare and SNAP benefits.
"When coverage isn't affordable, people will drop health insurance coverage and end up at the ER," Rep. Castor said.
Linda Misner, a Hillsborough County resident, spoke about her Florida Blue plan's healthcare premiums rising by $3,000 next year.
"We normally pay about $300 a month for this plan...we got a notice from Florida Blue that our plan is going up almost $3,000 a month," Misner said.
President Donald Trump's administration said Monday it will partially fund SNAP after a pair of judges' rulings required it to keep the food aid program running.
