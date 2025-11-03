Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Rep. Cathy Castor speaks about impacts of government shutdown on Florida

Rep. Castor Feeding Tampa Bay
WFTS
Rep. Castor Feeding Tampa Bay
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) spoke at Feeding Tampa Bay Headquarters on Monday morning, calling for continued negotiations to end the government shutdown..

Rep. Castor called on lawmakers to return to Washington and negotiate a deal to fund healthcare and SNAP benefits.

"When coverage isn't affordable, people will drop health insurance coverage and end up at the ER," Rep. Castor said.

Linda Misner, a Hillsborough County resident, spoke about her Florida Blue plan's healthcare premiums rising by $3,000 next year.

"We normally pay about $300 a month for this plan...we got a notice from Florida Blue that our plan is going up almost $3,000 a month," Misner said.

Watch press conference

Rep. Cathy Castor press conference at feeding Tampa Bay

President Donald Trump's administration said Monday it will partially fund SNAP after a pair of judges' rulings required it to keep the food aid program running.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.