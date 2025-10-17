Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ruskin house collapses after being fully engulfed in flames: HCFR

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
RUSKIN, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said a structure collapsed after catching fire in Ruskin.

HCFR said they responded to reports of a house fire on 18th Avenue SE shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Firefighters said the residential structure was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, and it collapsed shortly after.

HCFR said they were able to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported. One adult was initially unaccounted for, but he has been located and is safe.

