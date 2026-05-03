Ruskin man seriously injured after high-speed SR-674 crash: FHP

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — A Ruskin man suffered serious injuries after losing control of his pickup truck late Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the 18-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on SR-674, west of Cortaro Drive, when he lost control at a high rate of speed.

Troopers said the truck veered off the roadway, became airborne, struck several road signs and overturned.

The impact ejected the driver into the truck's bed before it came to rest.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Officials have not released the driver’s name. The crash remains under investigation.