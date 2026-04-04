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Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

The multi-year partnership was announced during an annual event that brought thousands of auto enthusiasts to the newly named Hard Rock Speedway in Tampa Bay.
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway
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TAMPA, Fla — Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announced a new multi-year partnership Saturday, officially renaming the track to Hard Rock Speedway.

The announcement took place during The Motor Enclave's "Cars EN Coffee" event, a free car show that brought thousands of people to the private track.

WATCH: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Travis Lunn, president of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, said the partnership made sense for the community.

"This is an asset. This has only been here for two years, and Hard Rock's been in the community for much longer than that. And so we really see it as an opportunity to educate the greater Tampa about this experience, and you can see even today what a wonderful opportunity. They're paying it forward," Lunn said.

Brad Oleshansky, founder and CEO of The Motor Enclave, says the new partnership will benefit the Tampa Bay area over time.

"I think it's just another example of how this area of Tampa Bay is growing into like the entertainment destination," Oleshansky said.

"We really think this has become like the true entertainment. I-4 and I-75 is the crossroads to take your family and go have fun," Oleshansky said.

The Motor Enclave hosts Cars and Coffee once every quarter. More information can be found on their website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.


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