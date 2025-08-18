Senior Air Force Airman charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it has arrested an airman on a sexual battery charge.

Andrew Grant, 28, was charged with Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment on Aug 1.

HCSO said the victim reported the incident on July 30.

The victim was allegedly sexually battered and held against her will at the Grants' residence. HCSO said the victim was able to escape and call for help.

He remains in jail on a $205,000 bond, according to jail records.

Grant's occupation is listed as Senior Air Force Airman at MacDill Air Force Base.

HCSO urged anyone with additional information to come forward by calling 813-247-8200.